Barbara J. Berkman, DSW, PhD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Geriatrics, Health, Mental Health

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Doctorate: Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, Gerontological Society of America
  • Fellow, American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare
  • Fellow, New York Academy of Medicine
  • National Director, John A. Hartford Foundation’s Geriatric Social Work Faculty Scholars Program
  • Donald P. Kent Award from the Gerontological Society of America
  • Edith Abbott Distinguished Alumni Award of the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration
  • Greatest Contribution to Practice Award from the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW)
  • Hyman J. Weiner Award for Distinguished Scholarship Contributing to Health Care Practice and Administration

