Vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy may result from disorders related to the pregnancy (obstetric) or not (see table Some Causes and Features of Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy).

The most common cause of vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy is

A miscarriage (also called spontaneous abortion)

Vaginal bleeding may mean that a miscarriage is possible, but sometimes the bleeding stops and the pregnancy continues without any problems. When a miscarriage does occur, it usually happens in a few stages. First, there is bleeding. Then cramping develops, which may be severe and the bleeding may become heavy. The woman then usually passes the pregnancy, and she may see pregnancy tissue pass out of the vagina.

Sometimes, a miscarriage does not cause any symptoms and is found when the fetus is assessed during a regular medical visit (called a missed abortion). If a woman suspects she is having a miscarriage, she should contact her doctor. Sometimes women can go through a miscarriage at home, but if the pain or bleeding is severe, or if the pregnancy tissue is not passed completely, they need treatment with medications or a procedure to make sure they are safe and the pregnancy passes completely.

The contents of the uterus may be infected before, during, or after the miscarriage (called a septic abortion).

The most dangerous cause of vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy is

An abnormally located pregnancy (ectopic pregnancy)—one that is not in its usual place in the uterus—for example, one that is in a fallopian tube

An ectopic pregnancy is life threatening. A pregnancy implanted outside the uterus will not develop normally. As the pregnancy grows in a fallopian tube or other body part (such as the ovary, cervix, old cesarean scar in the uterus, or abdomen), it may cause that part to burst. This leads to severe pain and heavy bleeding, which can result in severe harm or even death to the pregnant woman. When an ectopic pregnancy is diagnosed, the treatment is to end the pregnancy with medications or remove it with surgery.

Another possibly dangerous but less common cause is rupture of a corpus luteum cyst. After an egg is released from the ovary, the structure that released it (the corpus luteum) may fill with fluid or blood instead of breaking down and disappearing as it usually does.