Persistent genital arousal disorder is excessive unwanted physical (genital) arousal, involving increased blood flow to the genital organs and, in women, increased vaginal secretions, without any desire for sexual activity.

What causes persistent genital arousal disorder is unknown. It can occur in men or women and may be triggered by sexual or nonsexual activity or by no apparent stimulus. Anxiety and worry about when the disorder will recur may perpetuate it. Tight pelvic muscles may contribute to the symptoms—persistent uncomfortable tingling or throbbing in and around the genital area.

In persistent genital arousal disorder in women, physical changes that are usually triggered by sexual stimulation occur even though the woman has no wish to engage in sexual activity and is not mentally or emotionally (subjectively) aroused. Blood flow to the clitoris increases, causing the clitoris (which corresponds to the penis in men) and vaginal walls to swell (a process called engorgement). The increased blood flow causes vaginal secretions (which provide lubrication) to increase. The genital area may tingle or throb. The sensations persist for hours or days. Most women consider these changes intrusive and are distressed and embarrassed by them.

Doctors diagnose persistent genital arousal disorder based on characteristic symptoms but only when women are greatly distressed by the symptoms.