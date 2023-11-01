Brought to you byMSD logo
Asthma During Pregnancy

ByLara A. Friel, MD, PhD, University of Texas Health Medical School at Houston, McGovern Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Nov 2023
The effect of pregnancy on asthma varies. Worsening of the disease is slightly more common than improvement, but most pregnant women do not have severe asthma attacks.

(See also Asthma.)

The effect of asthma on pregnancy also varies. But if asthma is severe and poorly controlled, it increases the risk of having the following:

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 and against the influenza (flu) virus during the flu season is particularly important for pregnant women who have asthma.

Did You Know...

  • Getting the flu vaccine during flu season and the COVID-19 vaccine is very important for pregnant women with asthma.

Treatment of Asthma During Pregnancy

  • Inhaled bronchodilators and corticosteroids

Because asthma can change during pregnancy, doctors may ask women with asthma to use a peak flow meter to monitor their breathing more often. Pregnant women with asthma should see their doctor regularly so that treatment can be adjusted as needed. Maintaining good control of asthma is important. Inadequate treatment can result in serious problems.

Corticosteroids taken by mouth are used only when other treatments are ineffective. If asthma suddenly worsens, women are given a corticosteroid intravenously for 24 to 48 hours, then by mouth.

