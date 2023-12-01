Hypnotherapy is a type of mind-body medicine. In hypnotherapy (hypnosis), people are guided into an advanced state of relaxation and heightened attention. Hypnotized people become absorbed in the images suggested by the hypnotherapist and are able to suspend disbelief. For people who can focus their attention and become more open to suggestion, hypnotherapy can be used to help people change their behavior and thus improve their health.
Some people are able to learn to hypnotize themselves.
The mechanism of hypnotherapy is poorly understood from a scientific standpoint.
Medicinal Uses of Hypnotherapy
Hypnotherapy may be used in treating many conditions and symptoms in which psychologic factors can influence physical symptoms:
Hot flashes
Certain pain syndromes
Sleep disorders
Substance use disorders
Depression
Some skin disorders (such as warts)
Anxiety
Hypnotherapy has been used with some success to help people stop smoking and lose weight. It can reduce pain and anxiety during medical procedures in adults and children and may help reduce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, and asthma. Hypnotherapy may also help lessen anxiety and improve quality of life in people with cancer.