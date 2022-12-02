Brought to you byMSD logo
Vaping

ByGerald F. O’Malley, DO, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center;
Rika O’Malley, MD, Grand Strand Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
Ingredients

marijuana, hashish oils, synthetic marijuana (THC for all three), and amphetamines.

Complications of Vaping

Potential complications of vaping include

  • Severe lung injury

Certain substances in the vapor appear to lead to severe lung injury and sometimes death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the FDA, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a national outbreak of vaping-related lung injury. (See CDC: Outbreak of Lung Injury Associated with the Use of E-Cigarette, or Vaping, Products.)

More Information

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Outbreak of Lung Injury Associated with the Use of E-Cigarette, or Vaping, Products: Resources for healthcare providers and health departments gleaned from monitoring e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

  2. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): Vaping-specific information from the federal agency that supports scientific research into the drug's use and its consequences.

