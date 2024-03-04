Antioxidants protect cells against damage by free radicals, which are highly chemically active by-products of normal cell activity. The stem contains substances called gingerols, which give ginger its flavor and odor. Shogaols are another type of active ingredient. Ginger can be used fresh, dried, or as a juice or oil.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)
Claims for Ginger
Many people take ginger to relieve pregnancy-related nausea and vomiting, postoperative nausea and vomiting, motion sickness, menstrual pain, or osteoarthritis. Some people take ginger to help manage type 2 diabetes.
Evidence for Ginger
Scientific studies suggest ginger is effective for pregnancy-related nausea and postoperative nausea and vomiting, but not for nausea caused by chemotherapy.
Some studies have shown that ginger moderately decreases knee and hip pain due to osteoarthritis, but other studies do not confirm that benefit.
For painful menstrual periods not caused by another disorder (primary dysmenorrhea), studies show that ginger powder may be beneficial.
Ginger is being evaluated for type 2 diabetes, and emerging evidence has shown a slight decrease in HbA1C (a form of hemoglobin that indicates average blood sugar levels).
Side Effects of Ginger
Ginger is usually not harmful, although some people experience a burning sensation when they eat it. It may also cause digestive discomfort and cause a disagreeable taste in the mouth. Ginger may increase the risk of bleeding.
Drug Interactions with Ginger
People who take ginger and medications that prevent blood clots may need to be monitored for development of bleeding or blood clots.
Recommendations for Ginger
Ginger is relatively safe and may be effective for pregnancy-related nausea and postoperative nausea and vomiting. Ginger may also help relieve painful periods from primary dysmenorrhea.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Ginger