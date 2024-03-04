Feverfew is a bushy perennial herb. The dried leaves are used in capsules, tablets, and liquid extracts. Parthenolides and glycosides are thought to be its active components.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)
Claims for Feverfew
People take feverfew mostly to prevent migraine headaches and to treat inflammation. It has also been used to improve mood and treat asthma, menstrual pain, rosacea, and arthritis and is said to have anticancer properties.
Evidence for Feverfew
Evidence from 6 different studies shows varying results for feverfew's effectiveness in preventing migraines, but a recent study was larger and did show a small decrease in the number of monthly migraines. Differences in study findings may reflect the different formulations and doses of feverfew used.
In studies of people with arthritis, feverfew did not relieve symptoms. No rigorous scientific studies support other health benefit claims.
Side Effects of Feverfew
Mouth ulcers, skin inflammation (dermatitis), and mild digestive upset may occur in people taking feverfew. Feverfew may cause taste to be altered and an increased heart rate. Feverfew is not recommended for children or for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. In pregnant women, feverfew may cause the uterus to contract and result in miscarriage. In addition, feverfew may cause allergic rashes.
Suddenly stopping feverfew supplementation may worsen migraines and cause nervousness and insomnia.
People with allergies to ragweed (hay fever) or other related plants (such as daisies, marigolds, and chrysanthemums) may also have allergic reactions to feverfew.
Due to potential bleeding, feverfew should be discontinued 2 weeks prior to surgery.
Drug Interactions with Feverfew
Feverfew may interact with medications that prevent blood clots (anticoagulants), medications used to manage migraine headaches, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It may reduce the normal clotting tendency of platelets (particles in the blood that help stop bleeding).
Recommendations for Feverfew
Feverfew may possibly decrease monthly migraine frequency, but any effect is probably small.
People with hay fever or certain plant allergies or who take anticoagulants, other medications used to treat migraines, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) should talk to their doctor before taking feverfew. Pregnant women should not take feverfew.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Feverfew