Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a steroid produced in the adrenal glands and converted into sex hormones (estrogens and androgens). DHEA’s effects on the body are similar to those of testosterone. DHEA can be synthesized from some ingredients in the Mexican yam, but eating this plant is not recommended, because the human body cannot convert the ingredients to DHEA.

A synthetic version of DHEA is available as a tablet, capsule, powder, topical cream, and gel.

(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)

Claims for DHEA People take DHEA supplements to improve mood, energy, sense of well-being, and the ability to function well under stress. Other uses include the following: Increasing sex drive

Deepening nightly sleep

Lowering cholesterol levels

Increasing muscle strength and bone mineral density

Decreasing body fat

Relieving depression

Improving the appearance of aging skin

Treating infertility in women undergoing assisted reproduction A prescription DHEA ovule or suppository has been used to treat vaginal atrophy. In older men, body fat may be reduced. In older women with decreased adrenal gland function, DHEA may improve quality of life and depression, although there are probably more effective complementary and alternative medicine treatments. Advocates also claim that DHEA can reverse aging, improve brain function in people with Alzheimer disease, and decrease symptoms of systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus). Many athletes claim that DHEA builds muscle and enhances athletic performance, but the use of DHEA is banned by numerous professional sports organizations.

Evidence for DHEA Many of the medicinal claims of DHEA have not been proved. However, some evidence indicates that it may relieve depression (although not as a first-line treatment), improve appearance of aging skin, and improve fertility in women undergoing assisted reproduction. Studies found little evidence of a beneficial effect of DHEA supplementation on cognitive function of middle‐aged or older people who do not have dementia.

Side Effects of DHEA Theoretically, DHEA may result in acne, headache, mood changes, breast enlargement in men, and hairiness in women. It may decrease HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol), increase triglycerides, and worsen polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It also may stimulate the growth of prostate, liver, and breast cancers. However, these effects have not been substantiated.

Drug Interactions with DHEA