People most often take chamomile as a mild sedative or antidepressant to treat anxiety or depression and/or improve sleep quality. People also take chamomile to

Reduce inflammation

Reduce fever

Relieve gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and indigestion

People apply a compress of chamomile extract to soothe irritated skin (such as from eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, and chickenpox), treat ear and eye infections, and relieve stomach, back, or muscle pain.

People use chamomile to treat colic, croup, and fevers in children.

Proponents also claim that chamomile helps prevent cancer and heart disease.