Alopecia areata is sudden loss of patches of hair when there is no obvious cause, such as a skin or general internal disorder.

Alopecia areata is common. It occurs in both sexes and at all ages but is most common among children and young adults.

The cause of alopecia areata is believed to be an autoimmune reaction in which the body’s immune defenses mistakenly attack the hair follicles. Alopecia areata is not the result of another disorder, but some people may also have a coexisting thyroid disorder or vitiligo (a skin pigment disorder).

Symptoms of Alopecia Areata Round, irregular patches of hair are suddenly lost. Around the edges of the patches are characteristic short, broken hairs, which resemble exclamation points. The site of hair loss is usually the scalp or beard. Sometimes all the scalp hair is lost (alopecia totalis), hair is lost from around the side and back edges of the scalp (ophiasis), or hair is lost on the top of the head but not at the edges of the scalp (sisaipho). Rarely, all body hair is lost (a condition called alopecia universalis). The nails may become pitted or rough, or the half moon at the base of the nails (the lunula) may be red.

Diagnosis of Alopecia Areata A doctor's evaluation Doctors examine the scalp, body surface, and nails. To rule out other disorders, doctors may do testing.

Treatment of Alopecia Areata Corticosteroids

Medications or chemicals applied directly to the skin

Sometimes baricitinib, ritlecitinib, or methotrexate Sometimes doctors use psoralen and ultraviolet A light therapy (PUVA) in people for whom conventional therapy does not work. This therapy is not widely used because of its limited success and the high relapse rates of people who use it. The doctor and person may choose to allow alopecia areata to resolve on its own, which sometimes happens without treatment in milder cases. In some people, the hair may grow back in several months. In people with widespread hair loss, regrowth is less likely.