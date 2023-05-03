Rh incompatibility by itself isn't a problem. Rh incompatibility becomes a problem if some of your baby’s Rh-positive blood gets into your Rh-negative blood. Many people think that a baby's blood doesn't mix with the mother's blood. However, this mixing often happens when you:

Deliver a baby

Have a miscarriage

Have an abortion

Have a bad injury to your belly while pregnant

When your baby’s Rh-positive blood gets into your Rh-negative blood, your body's immune system reacts badly. Your immune system makes a protein called an Rh antibody to fight against your baby's Rh-positive blood. Those Rh antibodies can get into and destroy your baby's Rh-positive blood cells.

Rh incompatibility doesn't harm a first pregnancy because you won't have any Rh antibodies until after you deliver your first baby or have a miscarriage.

Rh incompatibility can harm a second (or later) pregnancy. If you have Rh antibodies from an earlier pregnancy, now your Rh-positive baby could have problems. Your Rh antibodies may destroy some of your baby's red blood cells and cause your baby to have:

Anemia

Jaundice

Brain damage

Death before you deliver (miscarriage)

The more times you've been pregnant with Rh incompatibility, the more Rh antibodies you have. The more Rh antibodies you have, the worse the problems for your next baby.