What is polymorphic eruption of pregnancy?

Polymorphic eruption of pregnancy is an intensely itchy rash that happens only when you're pregnant. The rash:

Usually appears during the last 2 to 3 weeks of being pregnant

Consists of red, irregularly shaped, and slightly raised patches, sometimes with tiny blisters in the center

Appears on your belly and then spreads to your thighs, bottom, and sometimes arms

Usually goes away shortly after delivery

Is common in first pregnancies—the rash usually doesn’t come back in future pregnancies

You may have hundreds of itchy patches. Often the skin around the patches is pale.