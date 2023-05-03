VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
What is polymorphic eruption of pregnancy?
Polymorphic eruption of pregnancy is an intensely itchy rash that happens only when you're pregnant. The rash:
Usually appears during the last 2 to 3 weeks of being pregnant
Consists of red, irregularly shaped, and slightly raised patches, sometimes with tiny blisters in the center
Appears on your belly and then spreads to your thighs, bottom, and sometimes arms
Usually goes away shortly after delivery
Is common in first pregnancies—the rash usually doesn’t come back in future pregnancies
You may have hundreds of itchy patches. Often the skin around the patches is pale.
Polymorphic Eruption of Pregnancy
Image
© Springer Science+Business Media
What causes these rashes?
No one knows what causes these rashes. Doctors may even have trouble making a definite diagnosis.