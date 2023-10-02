What are breast infections and breast abscesses?
A breast infection is an infection in the tissue of the breast.
If your breast infection goes untreated, it can become a breast abscess.
A breast abscess is a pocket of pus that forms a lump in your breast
A breast abscess is very rare
What are the symptoms of a breast infection?
If you have a breast infection, an area of your breast gets:
Tender
Swollen
Red
Warm
What causes breast infections?
Breast infections are rare but happen more often around childbirth, after an injury, or after surgery
You’re more likely to get a breast infection if you have diabetes or if you take corticosteroids (medicine to lower swelling and pain)
How do doctors treat a breast infection or breast abscess?
Doctors have you take antibiotics to treat the infection.
Doctors usually drain an abscess. To do this, doctors will:
Do an ultrasound (a test that uses sound waves to create a moving picture of the insides of your body) to see where to place the needle
Drain the abscess with a needle