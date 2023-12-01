A radionuclide is a chemical that is radioactive. Doctors give you a small dose of the radionuclide. The radionuclide collects in a certain area of the body and gives off radiation that's picked up by a scanner placed over that area. The scanner makes a picture of where the radiation is and how strong it is. This helps show doctors what's going on in the tissue they're testing.

Doctors can give you a radionuclide as:

An injection

Something to swallow

A gas to breathe in

Different radionuclides go to different parts of your body. Doctors pick which radionuclide to use depending on what they need a picture of. A radionuclide scan can help doctors find problems in many parts of your body: