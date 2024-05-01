Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Bedbugs

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What are bedbugs?

Bedbugs are tiny, wingless insects that hide in the cracks of mattresses and in bed frames, cushions, and walls. They feed on the blood of people and certain animals.

  • Bedbugs hide during the day so you almost never see them

  • They come out at night and bite you while you sleep

  • Bedbugs bites don't wake you up, but you'll have a red, itchy bite in the morning

  • You may notice tiny spots of blood or dark spots on your sheets or mattress

  • It can be very stressful to have bedbugs, but they don't spread disease

  • Bedbugs are hard to get rid of, but an exterminator can help

If you stay overnight in a place that has bedbugs, the bugs may get in your suitcase or bag. Then the bedbugs can go with you to the next place you stay, including your home.

What do bedbug bites look like?

Bedbug bite marks usually appear on your skin in the morning, but they may not show up for several days. You may have several bite marks in a straight line or in groups.

Bites are usually:

  • Red, raised, itchy bumps

Bites also can look like:

  • Tiny holes

  • Purple flat spots

  • Blisters

The bite marks go away after about a week. If you scratch the bites, you may get an infection.

How can my doctor tell if I have bedbug bites?

Doctors suspect bedbug bites if you wake up with itchy bumps in areas that are covered by your sheets. A strong clue is finding spots of blood on your sheets. They may have you check your mattress and in the cracks of the wood molding where your walls meet the floor. You may see bug droppings or less often the bugs themselves. Bedbug bites can be hard to tell from other bug bites.

How do doctors treat bedbug bites?

Doctors treat itching from the bites with:

  • Corticosteroid creams

  • Antihistamine medicine

How do I get rid of bedbugs?

It's best to get the help of a professional exterminator. Professionals may recommend:

  • Vacuuming infested areas

  • Washing clothes and linens, then drying them on the dryer’s hottest setting

  • Heating the whole room to a temperature above 122° F (50° C)

  • Insecticides (chemicals to kill insects)

Bedbugs are often resistant to common pesticides (bug sprays).

How do I prevent bedbugs?

When you stay at a hotel or another person's house, keep your suitcase or bag closed and up off the floor. Bedbugs like to crawl into bags sitting on the floor.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.