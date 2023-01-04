How can doctors tell if I have erythema nodosum?

How can doctors tell if I have erythema nodosum?

Doctors can usually tell you have erythema nodosum by looking at the bumps on your skin. Sometimes to know for sure they'll do a biopsy (take out a small piece of tissue to look at under a microscope).

To find out what's causing your erythema nodosum, they may do other tests, such as: