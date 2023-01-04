What are the symptoms of a drug rash?

Drug rashes can be mild or severe. They can happen within a few minutes of taking a medicine or after you've been taking it for weeks.

Symptoms include:

Mild redness on your skin with tiny bumps

Lots of peeling of your skin

Skin pain or itching

Mouth sores

If you're having an allergic reaction to the medicine, you may have hives in addition to a runny nose, watery eyes, and wheezing.