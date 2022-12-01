Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Ingrown Beard Hairs

(Pseudofolliculitis Barbae)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What are ingrown beard hairs?

Ingrown beard hairs are tiny, mildly painful pimples from recently-shaved hairs that curve and grow back into your skin. This happens most often in black men with very curly hair. Women who shave their bikini area may get the same kinds of pimples from ingrown hairs.

What causes ingrown beard hairs?

Ingrown beard hairs are caused by short, sharp hairs curling back and puncturing your skin. Your skin gets irritated and you get a pimple-like bump.

How do doctors treat ingrown beard hairs?

Treatments include:

  • Having you stop shaving for a while

  • Applying warm compresses to the ingrown hairs

  • Releasing the ingrown hairs with a sterile needle or toothpick

  • Applying corticosteroid or antibiotic creams

  • Taking antibiotic or corticosteroid pills, if you have severe swelling, redness, and pain

How can I prevent ingrown beard hairs?

One way to prevent ingrown hairs is by not shaving and letting your beard grow, or by removing your beard with:

  • A liquid or cream hair remover

  • Electrolysis, which involves destroying hair follicles with electric current

  • Laser treatments

If you shave, use proper shaving methods:

  • Wet your beard first

  • Shave in the direction the hair grows

  • Avoid using multiple strokes to get an extremely close shave

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.