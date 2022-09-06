Your personality is your unique way of thinking, understanding, reacting, and relating to people.

A personality disorder is not just an unusual personality. It's when your personality traits cause significant problems in your life or keep you from relating normally to others.

What is schizotypal personality disorder? People with schizotypal personality disorder: Behave oddly, are uncomfortable around other people, and are somewhat out of touch with reality People with schizotypal personality disorder often: Avoid social situations and choose to be alone

Don't have close friends

Have trouble interpreting other people's emotions

Think in odd, magical ways, such as believing they can control someone with their mind

Are suspicious and mistrustful, such as mistakenly believing that someone wants to hurt them

Use words in unusual ways, so their speech is strange

Dress oddly, such as wearing dirty or wrongly-sized clothes They may also have depression or abuse drugs or alcohol. Schizotypal personality disorder is similar to but milder than schizophrenia, which causes more severe and bizarre thinking and behavior.

What causes schizotypal personality disorder? It's probably caused by your genes. It's more common in people who have family members with schizophrenia.