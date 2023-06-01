Bladder infections are caused by bacteria getting into your bladder. Usually, bacteria get in through your urethra. The urethra is the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body.

Women are more likely than men to get bladder infections. A woman's urethra is shorter and closer to the vagina and anus, which makes it easier for bacteria to get to the bladder.

For women, the following also raise the chance of getting a bladder infection:

Having had other bladder infections, especially if they began when you were young

Pregnancy

Menopause, because of changes in hormone levels and thinning tissues around the urethra

Having sex

Using a diaphragm (a rubber birth control device that goes in the vagina)

Using a spermicide (a gel that you put in the vagina to kill sperm)

For both women and men, the chance of having a bladder infection is higher if you have: