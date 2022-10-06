What is an ankle sprain?

What is an ankle sprain?

An ankle sprain is a tear in or painful stretch of one or more of the ligaments that hold your ankle in place. Ligaments are short, tough bands of tissue that hold your bones together at a joint.

Ligaments: Holding the Ankle Together

Your ankle has several ligaments. Sometimes more than one is sprained. With a bad sprain, you may also have a broken bone in your ankle.

Ankle sprains:

Usually happen when you twist your foot

Can be mild, moderate, or severe depending on whether the ligament is stretched, partly torn, or fully torn

Cause pain and swelling

Don't show up on x-rays, but doctors may do x-rays to look for a nearby broken bone

Are treated by P rotecting the area, R est, I ce, C ompression, and E levation ("PRICE")

Sometimes require a splint or cast

Usually heal on their own

May require surgery if the ligament is completely torn

See a doctor if you're unable to stand or walk.