Hypothermia is caused by being in a cold place and not being able to warm your body.

You have a higher risk of getting hypothermia if you’re in a cold place and you:

Don't move your body (for example, you're injured or passed out from drinking alcohol)

Have certain health problems, such as infection, poor blood circulation, or hypothyroidism

Are very old or very young

It doesn't have to be really cold. You can get hypothermia even when it's only as cold as 55 or 60° F (about 13 to 16° C).