What causes lymphedema?

What causes lymphedema?

Lymphedema results when part of your lymphatic system is blocked. Then, lymph builds up in your tissues, causing swelling.

Rarely, children are born without enough lymph vessels.

Usually, your lymph vessels are normal, but something happens that blocks them, such as:

Surgery, such as when doctors remove lymph nodes from the armpit of women having surgery for breast cancer

Radiation therapy

Severe injury to an arm or leg

In developing countries, a certain kind of worm infection called lymphatic filariasis causes lymphedema. Rarely, a cancer blocks your lymphatic vessels.