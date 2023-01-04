Food poisoning is a problem in which something you eat gives you diarrhea and makes you throw up. Staphylococci are a type of bacteria (germs). So, staphylococcal food poisoning is when you get sick from eating food that has this kind of bacteria growing in it. The bacteria make toxins (poisons). It's these toxins rather than the bacteria that make you sick.

Other kinds of bacteria also can cause food poisoning. For example, clostridial food poisoning is caused by bacteria called clostridia.

Foods that can give you staphylococcal food poisoning may smell and taste normal. Many foods can cause staphylococcal food poisoning, particularly foods that were:

Not cooked long enough

Left sitting out at room temperature

Handled by someone who has a staphylococcal skin infection

Food poisoning is a lot like gastroenteritis. But in gastroenteritis, germs in the food grow inside your belly and make you sick. Those germs don't make poisons.