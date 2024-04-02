Febrile seizures are convulsions that children sometimes get because of a fever. The seizures:

Are triggered by a high fever

Most often occur in otherwise healthy children, ages 6 months to 3 years

Last less than 15 minutes

Usually run in families

Many children who have a febrile seizure only ever have one.

Although febrile seizures can be scary to watch, they're harmless. However, some serious disorders such as brain infections (meningitis) cause both fever and seizures. In those cases, it's the serious disorder that causes the seizure, not the fever itself. Seizures caused by a serious disorder aren't considered a febrile seizure.