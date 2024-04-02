What are the symptoms of neurofibromatosis?

Symptoms depend on where the neurofibromas are.

Skin symptoms:

Skin spots like large freckles that are the color of milky coffee ("cafe-au-lait" spots)

Small lumps or bumps on the skin (some people have a few, but other people have thousands)

Nerve or spinal cord symptoms:

Tingling

Pain

Muscle weakness

Nerve symptoms can occur when the growths put pressure on nerves in the arms or legs.

Brain symptoms:

Blindness

Dizziness

Weakness

Jerky and unsteady movements

Hearing loss

Ringing in the ears

Headache

Rarely, the growths can cause structural problems in the skull and spine and rib, arm, and leg bones. If the bone surrounding the eyeball is affected, the eyes can bulge.