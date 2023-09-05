Dyslexia is a type of learning disorder that causes problems with reading.

People with dyslexia have difficulty connecting letters and words with the sounds they represent.

Children with dyslexia may start talking later than other children

They may have trouble speaking, blending sounds, or recognizing the sounds in words

They may make mistakes or take more time when they spell, write, and read out loud

To tell if your child has dyslexia, school professionals will give your child tests, such as academic and intelligence (IQ) tests

Dyslexia can’t be cured, but teachers will help your child learn to recognize written words

Dyslexia is different from low intelligence (intellectual disability). Children with intellectual disability have problems with many different things that require thought. Children with dyslexia typically have trouble only with reading words and letters.