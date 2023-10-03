The intestine is a hollow tube, like a hose. In intussusception, a part of the intestine suddenly slides inside another part. The sliding blocks your intestine and stops blood flow.

Intussusception usually happens in children between 6 months and 3 years old.

In most cases, doctors don't know the cause of intussusception

Your child may have belly pain and throwing up that starts suddenly then comes and goes, each time lasting about 15 to 20 minutes, then returns to normal

Later, your child's stool may be bloody

Doctors use an air enema to find intussusception and also to treat it

Some children need surgery

Sometimes the intestine returns to normal without treatment

If the intussusception doesn’t return to normal, and blood flow is blocked for more than a few hours, part of the intestine may die, and small holes may develop. The holes let bacteria enter the belly area and can cause a serious infection.