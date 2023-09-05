When should I see a doctor for muscle cramps?

See a doctor right away if you have muscle cramps and any of these warning signs:

Cramps in your chest, arms, or belly

Weakness or losing feeling in parts of your body

Muscle twitches

Cramps started after you lost a lot of body fluids from throwing up, sweating a lot, having diarrhea, or taking diuretics (medicine that makes you urinate [pee] more)

Call your doctor in 1 to 2 days if: