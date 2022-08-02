Rabies is caused by the rabies virus. The virus is common in certain wild animals. Rabies virus is in the saliva (spit) of an infected animal so it can be passed on by a bite. Animals that have had rabies shots almost never get rabies, so they can't give rabies to people.

In the United States, the most common cause of rabies is a bite from:

Bats

You may not notice a bat bite, so visit your doctor if you think you may have been bitten, such as if you woke up with a bat in your room.

Other animals that spread rabies in the United States include raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Birds and reptiles do not carry rabies. Rodents (such as rats and mice), squirrels, and rabbits have not spread rabies to people.

Most pets in the United States have been given rabies shots, so they almost never cause rabies in people. However, in places where dogs are not given rabies shots, dog bites are the most common cause of rabies. Such places include Latin America, Asia, and Africa.