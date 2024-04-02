Effects of Aging on the Mouth and Teeth

With aging, taste sensation may diminish. Older adults may find their food tastes bland so, for more taste, they may add abundant seasonings (particularly salt, which is harmful for some people) or they may desire very hot foods, which may burn the gums.

Older adults may also have disorders or take medications that affect their ability to taste. Such disorders include

Tooth enamel tends to wear away with aging, making the teeth vulnerable to damage and decay. Tooth loss is the major reason older adults cannot chew as well and thus may not consume enough nutrients. When older adults lose their teeth, the portion of the jawbone that held those teeth in place gradually recedes and does not maintain its previous height.

A modest decrease in saliva production occurs with age and can be decreased further by some medications. The decrease in saliva causes dry mouth (xerostomia). The gums may get thinner and begin to recede. Dry mouth and receding gums increase the likelihood of cavities. Some experts also believe that dry mouth may make the lining of the esophagus more susceptible to injury.

Despite dry mouth and receding gums, many older adults retain their teeth, especially people who do not develop cavities or periodontal disease. Older adults who lose some or all of their teeth will likely need partial or full dentures and/or implants.

Periodontal disease is the major cause of tooth loss in adults. Periodontal disease is a destructive disease of the gums and supporting structures caused by the long-term accumulation of bacteria. It is more likely to occur in people with poor oral hygiene, in people who smoke, and in people with certain disorders, such as diabetes mellitus, poor nutrition, leukemia, or HIV infection. Though rare, dental infections caused by bacteria can also lead to pockets of pus (abscesses) in the brain, cavernous sinus thrombosis, unexplained fevers, and endocarditis in people with specific severe heart abnormalities.

(See also Biology of the Mouth and Biology of the Teeth.)