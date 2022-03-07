Premature ejaculation is ejaculation that occurs too early, usually before, upon, or shortly after penetration.

The cause is most likely to be anxiety, other psychologic factors, or very sensitive penile skin.

Behavior modification therapy, including strategies to delay ejaculation, helps most men.

(See also Overview of Sexual Dysfunction in Men.)

Premature ejaculation often causes distress to couples.

Many experts believe that premature ejaculation almost always results from anxiety or other psychologic causes. Others think that oversensitive penile skin may be a cause. Having intercourse less frequently than desired may worsen the problem by making the man even more sensitive. Premature ejaculation is rarely caused by a disease, although inflammation of the prostate gland, overactivity of the thyroid gland, or a nervous system disorder can cause the condition.