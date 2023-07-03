Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Acute Interstitial Pneumonia

(Accelerated Interstitial Pneumonia; Hamman-Rich Syndrome)

ByJoyce Lee, MD, MAS, University of Colorado School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Acute interstitial pneumonia is an idiopathic interstitial pneumonia that develops suddenly and is severe.

    (See also Overview of Idiopathic Interstitial Pneumonias.)

    Acute interstitial pneumonia causes the same type of symptoms as the acute respiratory distress syndrome. It tends to affect healthy men and women who are usually older than 40 years.

    Fever, cough, and difficulty breathing develop over 1 to 2 weeks, typically progressing to acute respiratory failure.

    The diagnosis is confirmed when other causes of acute lung injury are excluded and consistent findings are found with computed tomography (CT) and lung biopsy, if done.

    Treatment aims to keep the person alive until the disorder resolves. Mechanical ventilation is needed if there is respiratory failure. Corticosteroids are generally used, but it is not clear whether they are effective.

    More than 50% of affected people die within 6 months, usually as a result of respiratory failure. In people who survive, lung function usually improves with time. However, the disease may recur.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.