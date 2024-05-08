Common Cold

Rest at home to prevent spread to others

Plenty of fluids

If needed, over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms

People with a cold should stay warm and comfortable and should rest. They should try to avoid spreading the infection to others by staying at home. Drinking fluids or using a cool mist humidifier may help a little to keep secretions loose and easier to expel. Vaporizers that release hot steam can cause burns if someone gets too close or accidentally knocks over a device filled with hot water.

Currently available antiviral medications are not effective against colds. Antibiotics do not help people with colds, even when the nose or cough produces thick or colored mucus. Taking an antibiotic when it is not needed can cause unnecessary side effects and contribute to the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

, zinc preparations, and vitamin C have been suggested as treatment. Some small studies have shown them to be effective. Others have shown them to be ineffective. But no well-designed, large clinical studies have confirmed their effectiveness. Even when studies did show a benefit, the benefit was small. For example, when zinc shortened the duration of cold symptoms, it was by less than 1 day. Also, zinc lozenges may cause a bad taste and nausea, and zinc nasal spray may cause a permanent loss of smell. Thus, most experts do not recommend these supplements as treatment.

Several popular nonprescription (over-the-counter) remedies help relieve cold symptoms. Because they do not cure the infection, which usually resolves after a week regardless of treatments tried, doctors believe that their use is optional, depending on how bad the person feels. Several different types of medications are used:

Decongestants, which help open clogged nasal passages

Antihistamines, which may help dry a runny nose

Nasal saline spray, which may help to loosen mucus



Cough syrups, which may make coughing easier by thinning secretions and loosening mucus (expectorants) or which may suppress cough (suppressants or honey)

These medications are most often sold as combinations but can also be obtained individually.

Inhaled decongestants

Older antihistamines,

Decongestants and antihistamines should not be given to children under 4 years old.

NSAIDs,Reye syndrome, which is a rare but life-threatening disorder.

Cough suppressants are not routinely recommended because coughing is a good way to clear secretions and debris from the airways during a viral infection. However, a severe cough that interferes with sleep or causes great discomfort can be treated with a cough suppressant.