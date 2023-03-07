Medications should be taken to prevent malaria during travel in areas where it is present. The preventive medication is started before travel begins, continued throughout the stay, and extended for a time (which varies for each medication) after the person leaves the area. Preventive medications reduce but do not eliminate the risk of malaria. Several medications can be used to prevent (and treat) malaria.

Drug resistance is a serious problem, particularly with the dangerous Plasmodium falciparum, and in a few areas of the world with Plasmodium vivax. Thus for prevention, the choice of medication varies by geographic location. Information about travel to specific sites is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC: Malaria and Travelers and Malaria Information and Prophylaxis, by Country).

given in one tablet, is taken daily starting 1 to 2 days before a trip. People continue to take the medication while they remain in an area where malaria is known to occur and for 7 days after they leave. It is the best-tolerated medication, but it can have side effects. It is not given to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding or children who weigh less than about 11 pounds. It does not prevent recurring attacks of malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax or Plasmodium ovale.

is taken daily starting 1 to 2 days before a trip to an endemic region. People continue to take the medication daily while they remain in an area where malaria is known to occur and for 4 weeks after they leave the area. It is usually tolerated well but has side effects. It is not given to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding or to children under 8 years old. It does not prevent recurring attacks of malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax or Plasmodium ovale.

is taken once a week starting 1 or 2 weeks before a trip. People continue to take the medication weekly during their stay and for 4 weeks after they leave the area. Chloroquine is used to prevent malaria in the few parts of the world where Plasmodium species have not developed resistance to it. Chloroquine is the only preventive medication that can safely be taken by pregnant women. Thus, doctors advise pregnant women not to travel to areas where Plasmodium species are resistant to chloroquine.

which is also used to treat certain autoimmune disorders, is effective against the same Plasmodium species as chloroquine.

is taken once a week starting 2 weeks before the trip. People continue to take the medication during their stay and for 4 weeks after they leave the area. Mefloquine is effective for prevention in many areas, but it is rarely used because it can have severe psychiatric and other side effects. It is ineffective or less effective for prevention of Plasmodium falciparum in Southeast Asia and occasionally elsewhere.

is another alternative for prevention, primarily for people traveling to areas where malaria is mainly due to Plasmodium vivax. However, before people start the medication, they need to have their blood tested for a relatively common enzyme deficiency called glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency (see table More About Some Causes of Anemia). People with this deficiency should not take primaquine because the medication may cause their red blood cells to break down. Primaquine is administered once a day starting 1 to 2 days before the trip. People continue to take it daily during their stay and for 7 days after they leave the area. PrimaquinePlasmodium vivax or Plasmodium ovale.

tafenoquine because the medication may cause their red blood cells to break down. Tafenoquine is taken once a day for 3 days before the trip. People continue to take it every 7 days during their stay and once after their return, 7 days after the last dose taken during the trip. A single dose of tafenoquinePlasmodium vivax or Plasmodium ovale.

Vaccination: The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends use of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission. (See WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk.)