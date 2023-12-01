Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infections

Genital herpes causes painful blisters in the genital and/or anal area. In women, internal blisters may develop in the vagina or on the cervix. Internal blisters are less painful and are not visible. The blisters develop 4 to 7 days after people are infected. The blisters go away but may come back (recur) because the virus never truly leaves the body. Blisters caused by a first genital infection are usually more painful, last longer, and are more widespread than those caused by a recurrent infection.

In people with a weakened immune system, recurrences of oral or genital herpes can result in progressive, gradually enlarging sores that take weeks to heal. The infection may progress inside the body, moving into the esophagus, lungs, or colon. Ulcers in the esophagus cause pain during swallowing, and lung infection causes pneumonia with cough and shortness of breath.

Sometimes HSV-1 or HSV-2 enters through a break in the skin of a finger, causing a swollen, painful, red fingertip (herpetic whitlow). Health care workers who are exposed to saliva or other body secretions (such as dentists) when not wearing gloves are most commonly affected.

Herpetic Whitlow Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

HSV-1 can infect the cornea of the eye. This infection (called herpes simplex keratitis) causes a painful sore, tearing, sensitivity to light, and blurred vision. Over time, particularly without treatment, the cornea can become cloudy, causing a significant loss of vision.

Infants or adults with a skin disorder called atopic eczema can develop a potentially severe HSV infection in the area of skin that has the eczema (eczema herpeticum). Therefore, people with atopic eczema should avoid being near anyone with an active herpes infection.

HSV can infect the brain. This infection (called herpes encephalitis) begins with confusion, fever, and seizures and can be fatal.

Infrequently, a pregnant woman can transmit HSV infection to her baby (called neonatal herpes). Transmission usually occurs at birth, when the baby comes into contact with infected secretions in the birth canal. Rarely, HSV is transmitted to the fetus during pregnancy. Transmission during birth is more likely when

The mother has recently acquired the herpes infection

The mother has visible herpes sores in the vaginal area, although babies may become infected from mothers who have no apparent sores

When acquired at birth, the infection appears between the first and fourth week of life. Newborns with HSV infection become very ill. They may have widespread disease, brain infection, or skin infection. Without treatment, about 85% of those with widespread disease and about half of those with a brain infection die. Even with treatment, many have brain damage.