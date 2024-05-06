impetigo and some other bacterial skin infections and to eliminate staphylococci from the nose. This antibiotic works by interfering with the bacteria's production of the proteins it needs to grow and multiply.

Mupirocin is available only as an ointment.

Health care professionals may recommend applying mupirocin inside the nostrils to eliminate staphylococci from the nose. However, because overusing mupirocin can lead to resistance, this antibiotic is used only when people are likely to get an infection. For example, it is given to people before certain operations or to people who live in a household in which a skin infection is spreading.

Some common side effects of mupirocin are itching and burning.

(See also Overview of Antibiotics.)