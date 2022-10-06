Year-Round Allergies

Corticosteroid nasal sprays

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Sometimes allergen immunotherapy

For nasal polyps, sometimes surgery

Avoiding the allergen is the best way to treat as well as prevent allergies.

Drug treatment of perennial allergies is similar to that for seasonal allergies. It includes corticosteroid nasal sprays, antihistamines, and decongestants.

A corticosteroid nasal spray is usually very effective and is used first. Most of these sprays have few side effects, although they can cause nosebleeds and a sore nose.

An antihistamine,

Many antihistamine-decongestant combinations are available over the counter as a single tablet. However, people with high blood pressure should not take a decongestant unless a doctor recommends it and monitors its use. Also, people who take a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (a type of antidepressant) cannot take a product that combines an antihistamine and a decongestant. Antihistamine-decongestant combination drugs should not be given to young children.

Antihistamines may have side effects, particularly anticholinergic effects. Anticholinergic effects include sleepiness, dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty with urination, confusion, and light-headedness.

Decongestants are also available over the counter as nose drops or sprays. They should not be used for more than a few days at a time because using them continually for a week or more may worsen or prolong nasal congestion—called a rebound effect—and may eventually result in chronic congestion.

Side effects tend to be fewer and less severe with nasal sprays than with drugs taken by mouth.

Other drugs are sometimes useful. Cromolyn (a mast cell stabilizer) is available by prescription as a nasal spray and may help relieve a runny nose. To be effective, it must be used regularly.

Regularly flushing out the sinuses with a warm water and salt (saline) solution may help loosen and wash out mucus and hydrate the nasal lining. This technique is called sinus irrigation.

When these treatments are ineffective, a corticosteroid may be taken by mouth or by injection for a short time (usually for fewer than 10 days). If taken by mouth or injection for a long time, corticosteroids can have serious side effects.

Allergen immunotherapy (desensitization) If other treatments are ineffective, allergen immunotherapy helps some people. Desensitization is a process that tries to teach the person's immune system not to react to an allergen. The person is given progressively larger doses of the allergen. The first dose is so small that even an allergic person will not react to it. However, the small dose starts to get the person's immune system used to the allergen. Then the dose is gradually increased. Each increase is so small that the immune system still does not react. The dose is increased until the person is not reacting to the same amount of allergen that once caused symptoms. Immunotherapy is needed in the following situations: When symptoms are severe

When the allergen cannot be avoided

When the drugs usually used to treat allergic rhinitis or allergic conjunctivitis cannot control symptoms Immunotherapy for year-round allergies consists of giving gradually increasing doses of allergen placed under the tongue (sublingual) or injected into the skin. Because desensitization occasionally causes dangerous allergic reactions, people remain in the doctor’s office for at least 30 minutes afterward. If they do not have a reaction after first dose, they can take subsequent doses at home. Allergen immunotherapy for hay fever should be started after the pollen season to prepare for the next season. Immunotherapy has more side effects when started during pollen season because the pollen allergens have already stimulated the immune system. Immunotherapy is most effective when continued year-round.