What are year-round allergies?
An allergy is when your body's immune system reacts to something harmless, such as food, plants, or medicine. The substance that causes the allergic reaction is called an allergen.
Year-round allergies are:
Allergies that happen throughout the year
These allergies can happen at any time of year or all year long. They don't happen just in one season, like seasonal allergies.
Year-round allergies are your body’s reaction to substances in the air, most commonly house dust
Usually they cause a stuffy, runny, or itchy nose, an itchy throat, or red and itchy eyes
Avoiding the allergen is best, but medicine can help with your symptoms
What causes year-round allergies?
Year-round allergies are caused by your immune system reacting to something harmless. They're often caused by:
House dust
Droppings from cockroaches
Animal dander from house pets
What are the symptoms of year-round allergies?
Symptoms include:
Stuffy or runny nose
Itchy nose, mouth, or throat
Watery, red, itchy, swollen eyes
Sneezing
Problems with hearing or constant ear infections (especially in children)
Repeated sinus infections or nasal polyps (growths inside the nose)
How do doctors treat year-round allergies?
Doctors will treat you with:
Corticosteroid or decongestant nose sprays
Antihistamines
If you have repeated sinus infections or nasal polyps, doctors may:
Do surgery
How can I prevent symptoms from year-round allergies?
If you're allergic to house dust, remove or frequently clean items that collect dust, such as:
Knickknacks, magazines, and books
Furniture covered in fabric
Curtains and window shades
Carpets
Clean your home thoroughly:
Dust, vacuum, and wet-mop your floors and surfaces
Wash your bed sheets, pillowcases, and blankets in hot water regularly
Treat your home with heat-steam
Get rid of cockroaches
Use items that help prevent dust from building up in your home, such as:
Mattress and pillow covers with finely woven fabrics
Synthetic-fiber pillows
Air conditioners and dehumidifiers to reduce moisture in the air
Vacuums and filters with the HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) label
If you're allergic to animal dander:
Limit your family pet to certain rooms of your home
Keep animals, including pets, out of the house
Wash your pet each week