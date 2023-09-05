Hypophosphatemia (Low Level of Phosphate in the Blood)

In hypophosphatemia, the level of phosphate in blood is too low.
(See also Overview of Electrolytes and Overview of Phosphate's Role in the Body.)
Phosphate is one of the body's electrolytes, which are minerals that carry an electric charge when dissolved in body fluids such as blood, but the majority of phosphate in the body is uncharged.
Hypophosphatemia may be
Acute
Chronic
Acute hypophosphatemia
In acute hypophosphatemia, the phosphate level in blood suddenly falls dangerously low. Because the body uses large amounts of phosphate during recovery from certain disorders, acute hypophosphatemia may occur in people recovering from the following conditions:
Severe undernutrition (including starvation)
Severe alcohol use disorder
Severe burns
This sudden drop in phosphate level may result in an abnormal heart rhythm and even death.
Chronic hypophosphatemia
In chronic hypophosphatemia, the phosphate level in blood becomes low over time. Chronic hypophosphatemia usually develops because too much phosphate is excreted. Causes include the following:
Chronic diarrhea
Use of diuretics for a long time
Use of large amounts of aluminum-containing antacids for a long time
Symptoms of Hypophosphatemia
Diagnosis of Hypophosphatemia
Measurement of phosphate levels in the blood
Hypophosphatemia is diagnosed when blood tests show that the level of phosphate in the blood is low. Doctors do other tests to identify the cause if it is not readily apparent.
Treatment of Hypophosphatemia
Increase phosphate intake
Medications that reduce the phosphate level are stopped.
If hypophosphatemia is mild and causes no symptoms, drinking low-fat or skim milk, which provides a large amount of phosphate, may help. Or people can take phosphate by mouth, but doing so usually causes diarrhea.
If hypophosphatemia is very severe or if phosphate cannot be taken by mouth, phosphate may be given by vein (intravenously).