Ear Canal Infection (Swimmer's Ear)

Symptoms of acute external otitis include pain, redness, and discharge. The discharge is unpleasant-smelling and white or yellow and drains from the ear. The ear canal may not swell or swell only slightly. In severe cases, it may be swollen completely closed. If the ear canal swells or fills with pus and debris, hearing is impaired. Usually, the canal is tender and hurts if the external ear (pinna) is pulled or tugged, or if pressure is placed on the fold of skin and cartilage in front of the ear canal (tragus).

If the ear canal infection is fungal, people are more likely to have intense itching than pain. They also have a feeling of fullness in the ear. Fungal infection caused by Aspergillus niger usually causes grayish black or yellow dots surrounded by a cottonlike material to form in the ear canal. Fungal infection caused by Candida albicans does not cause any visible fungi to form but usually causes a thick, creamy white discharge.

Boils cause severe pain. When they rupture, a small amount of blood and pus may leak from the ear.