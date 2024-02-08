Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Ear Blockages

ByBradley W. Kesser, MD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

The ear canal may be blocked by earwax (cerumen), scar tissue, a tumor, a foreign object, or an insect.

Foreign objects are a common cause, particularly among children, who often put objects, particularly beads, erasers, and beans, into the ear canal.

Symptoms of Ear Blockages

Ear blockages may cause

  • Itching

  • Pain

  • A feeling of fullness in the ear

  • Temporary hearing loss

Symptoms of excessive earwax can range from itching to a feeling of fullness in the ear to a loss of hearing. However, even large amounts of earwax often cause no symptoms.

Foreign objects may remain unnoticed until they cause pain, itching, infection, or a foul-smelling, pus-filled discharge.

Diagnosis of Ear Blockages

  • A doctor's examination

Doctors can usually identify a blockage based on symptoms and results of a physical examination.

Treatment of Ear Blockages

  • Methods to remove ear blockages

Doctors can usually identify a blockage based on symptoms and a physical examination.

Before and after attempting to remove earwax, a foreign object, or an insect, doctors may do a hearing test, particularly if the person also reports hearing loss. If the person's hearing does not return after the blockage is removed, the blockage (or prior attempts to remove it) may have damaged the middle or inner ear. If the person's hearing worsens after the blockage is removed, the removal process may have caused damage. Permanent injury to the ear canal or eardrum, pain, and hearing loss are rare if earwax or foreign objects are removed in a careful and safe manner with adequate lighting and appropriate instruments.

Removal of earwax

To remove earwax, the doctor may use an

  • Earwax curette—an instrument with a loop at the end

  • Suction device

These methods can be quicker and safer than the use of water to flush out the wax (irrigation). Irrigation is sometimes done and may be combined with an agent to soften the ear wax. Irrigation is definitely not used if a person has or has had a perforated eardrum (hole in the eardrum), because water can enter the middle ear (air containing space on the other side of the eardrum) and cause a middle ear infection. Similarly, irrigation is not used if there is any discharge from the ear because the discharge may be coming from a perforated eardrum. Irrigation is also not used in people with an ear infection, diabetes mellitus, any disorder that weakens a person's immune system, prior radiation therapy to the head and neck, and certain ear canal abnormalities and in people on blood thinning drugs. Discharge from the ear is most safely removed with a small suction device and use of a microscope.

Some people require routine cleaning by a doctor because their ear canal is narrow, their earwax is sticky or thick or they have a chronic skin condition in the ear canal.

Did You Know...

  • People should not attempt to remove earwax at home with cotton swaps, bobby pins, pencils, ear candles, or any other items. Such attempts usually just pack the earwax deeper into the canal and can damage the eardrum.

Removal of a foreign object

Foreign objects in the ear canal should be removed by a health care practitioner and, in some cases, an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat doctor). The doctor carefully removes the foreign object using a microscope and special tools. For some objects, the doctor uses a small, blunt hook or small vacuum device. Objects with an edge (such as paper) can be removed with small forceps. Objects that are deep in the canal are more difficult to remove because the eardrum may be injured in the process.

For many children, removal of a foreign object is usually safest when done in an operating room. In an operating room, children can be sedated or given anesthesia to lessen pain and help them remain still and thus prevent additional injury to the ear.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.