Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Bacterial Nasal Infections

ByMarvin P. Fried, MD, Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Bacteria may cause pimples and boils (furuncles) to form just inside the opening of each nostril (the nasal vestibule).

    Nasal vestibulitis

    Minor infections at the opening of the nose, called nasal vestibulitis, may result in pimples at the base of nasal hairs (folliculitis) and sometimes crusts around the nostrils. The cause is usually the bacteria Staphylococcus. The infection may result from nose picking or excessive nose blowing and causes annoying crusts and bleeding when the crusts slough off.

    Nasal furuncles

    More serious infections result in boils (furuncles) in the nasal vestibule. Nasal furuncles may develop into a spreading infection under the skin (cellulitis) at the tip of the nose. A doctor becomes concerned about infections in this part of the face because veins lead from there to the brain. A life-threatening condition called cavernous sinus thrombosis can develop if the bacteria spread to the brain through these veins.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.