Vocal cord paralysis is the inability to move the muscles that control the vocal cords.

Paralysis can be caused by tumors, injuries, or nerve damage.

Typical symptoms include voice changes and possible difficulty breathing.

The diagnosis is based on examination of the voice box (larynx), bronchial tubes, or esophagus.

Several procedures can help keep the airway from closing.

Vocal cord paralysis may affect one or both vocal cords. Females are affected more often than males.

Paralysis of one vocal cord can result from brain disorders, such as brain tumors, strokes, and demyelinating diseases (such as multiple sclerosis), or damage to the nerves that lead to the voice box (larynx). Nerve damage may be caused by noncancerous (benign) and cancerous (malignant) tumors; neck injury; many types of surgery that involve the neck or chest, such as surgical removal of the thyroid gland, spinal surgery, or heart surgery; a viral infection of the nerves; Lyme disease; neurotoxins (substances that poison or destroy nerve tissue), such as lead, mercury, and arsenic; or the toxins produced in diphtheria. The cause is unknown for some people.

Paralysis of both vocal cords is a life-threatening disorder because the vocal cords cannot open enough to let air through properly. This paralysis can be caused by surgery of the spine through the front of the neck, surgical removal of the thyroid gland, insertion of a breathing tube into the windpipe (tracheal intubation), or diseases that affect the nerves and muscles (such as myasthenia gravis).

Vocal Cord Paralysis

Symptoms of Vocal Cord Paralysis Vocal cord paralysis prevents the vocal cords from opening and closing and may affect speaking, breathing, and swallowing. Paralysis may allow food and fluids to be inhaled (aspirated) into the windpipe (trachea) and lungs. If only one vocal cord is paralyzed, the voice is hoarse and breathy. Usually, the airway is not blocked because the normal cord on the other side opens sufficiently. When both vocal cords are paralyzed, the voice is reduced in strength but otherwise sounds normal. However, the space between the paralyzed cords is very small, and the airway is inadequate so that even moderate exercise causes difficulty in breathing and a harsh, high-pitched sound (stridor) with each breath.

Diagnosis of Vocal Cord Paralysis Laryngoscopy

Imaging studies connective tissue disorder (such as Marfan syndrome), Lyme disease, sarcoidosis, diabetes, and alcohol use disorder. In addition to asking questions about a person's medical history, doctors base the diagnosis on laryngoscopy. Laryngoscopy is examination of the larynx, with a thin, flexible viewing tube. Additional testing may include Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) of the head, neck, and chest

A scan of the thyroid gland

X-rays of the esophagus (barium swallow)