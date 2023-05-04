Vestibular neuronitis may occur as a single, isolated attack of severe vertigo lasting 7 to 10 days, but many people have additional attacks of milder vertigo for several weeks thereafter. The first attack of vertigo is usually the most severe. Vertigo is a false sensation that people, their surroundings, or both are moving or spinning. Most people describe this unpleasant feeling as "dizziness," although people often also use the word "dizzy" for other sensations, such as being light-headed.

The attack of vertigo is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and nystagmus (a rapid jerking movement of the eyes in one direction alternating with a slower drift back to the original position). The vertigo is severe at first, and gradually subsides over the course of several days, with residual imbalance lasting up to several months. People do not have tinnitus (ringing in the ears), and hearing is usually not affected.