Genetic Makeup and Response to Drugs

Differences in genetic (inherited) makeup among individuals affect what the body does to a drug and what the drug does to the body. The study of genetic differences in the response to drugs is called pharmacogenetics. In some cases, the level of an enzyme that metabolizes medications can be measured before starting the therapy. This should be considered before prescribing.

Because of their genetic makeup, some people process (metabolize) drugs slowly. As a result, a drug may accumulate in the body, causing toxicity. Other people metabolize drugs so quickly that after they take a usual dose, drug levels in the blood never become high enough for the drug to be effective.

About 10% of men and fewer women of African or Black American ancestry have a deficiency of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase hemolytic anemia.

Lab Test Pharmacogenetic Tests

malignant hyperthermia may develop. It causes a very high fever. Muscles stiffen, the heart races, and blood pressure falls.