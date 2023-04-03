Bioequivalence and Interchangeability of Generic Drugs

Theoretically, any generic drug that is bioequivalent to its brand-name counterpart may be interchanged with it. For drugs that are off patent, the generic drug may be the only form available. To limit costs, many doctors write prescriptions for generic drugs whenever possible. Even if the doctor has prescribed a brand-name drug, the pharmacist may dispense a generic drug unless the doctor wrote on the prescription that no substitution can be made. Also, insurance plans and managed care organizations may require that generic drugs be prescribed and dispensed whenever possible to save money. Some insurance plans may allow a consumer to select a more expensive brand-name product prescribed by the doctor as long as the consumer pays the difference in cost. However, in some state-run programs, the consumer may not have a choice. If the doctor prescribes a generic drug, the pharmacist must dispense a generic drug. In most states, the consumer may insist on a brand-name drug even if the doctor and pharmacist recommend a generic drug.

A book published by the FDA each year and updated periodically also provides guidance about which drugs are interchangeable. This book, Approved Drug Products With Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (also known as "the orange book" because it has a bright orange cover), is available both in print and online to anyone but is intended for use by doctors and pharmacists. (See Approved Drug Products With Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations.)

The substitution of a generic drug can sometimes cause other problems for the consumer (see table When Generic Substitution May Not Be Appropriate). A doctor may write a prescription for a brand-name product and discuss the brand-name product with the consumer. If a pharmacist dispenses an equivalent generic product and the label does not also list the reference (brand-name product), the consumer may not know how the generic product relates to the drug the doctor prescribed. To prevent this confusion, most pharmacies now include the reference brand name on the label when a generic product is substituted.

Other drugs for which generic substitution may not be appropriate include drugs that are said to have a narrow margin of safety because the toxic dose is too close to the effective dose for the drug to be used safely.