General guidelines for a healthy diet have been developed even though daily nutritional requirements, including those for essential nutrients, vary depending on age, sex, height, weight, physical activity, and the rate at which the body burns calories (metabolic rate). Recommended dietary allowances for protein, vitamins, and minerals are periodically published by The Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Sciences–National Research Council and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These allowances are intended to meet the needs of healthy people.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also publishes MyPlate, a web site that helps people develop a healthy eating style and make healthy food choices that suit their individual needs.

In general, authorities recommend that people

Follow a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage

Customize and enjoy nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural tradition, and budgetary considerations

Focus on meeting food-group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages, and stay within calorie limits

Limit foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium, and limit alcoholic beverages

Adequate fluid intake is also important.

Eliminating trans fats from the diet is recommended. When possible, monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, including the polyunsaturated fats called omega-3 fats, should be substituted for saturated fats and trans fats.