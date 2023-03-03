The four main symptoms of Whipple disease are

Inflamed and painful joints

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Weight loss

Other common symptoms are fever, loss of appetite, fatigue and weakness caused by anemia, cough, and pain when breathing caused by inflammation of the membrane layers covering the lungs (pleura). Fluid may collect in the space between the pleural layers (a condition called pleural effusion). The lymph nodes may become enlarged.

In some people, the skin becomes darker.

People with Whipple disease may develop heart murmurs.

Confusion, memory loss, or uncontrolled eye movements indicate that the infection has spread to the brain.